In a freak drive-through accident, a McDonald’s customer dies.

On Wednesday morning, a man was killed after he was pinned by his own automobile while driving through a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The man was paying for his food when he lost his bank card at the Vancouver restaurant about 5:30 a.m., according to police.

The driver was reaching for the item when the vehicle moved forward, striking with a “structural piece” of the drive-thru, according to surveillance footage published later that day by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

The driver was unable to exit the vehicle because he was “trapped between the vehicle door and frame,” according to the statement.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services dispatched officers to the McDonald’s on Main and Terminal streets to assist with a single-car incident, however the guy died at the site. His death was observed by members of his family and restaurant employees, according to authorities.

“First responders attempted to resuscitate the individual, but he regrettably died on the scene,” stated VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a news statement. “This is such a horrible situation. Our heartfelt condolences go out to this man’s family and friends.”

The Collision Investigation Unit of the Vancouver Police Department and BC Coroner Services are now investigating.

The Vancouver Police Department has been approached for comment by this website.

A guy was shot in the face inside a McDonald’s in August after two customers got into an altercation.

On August 11, about 4:40 p.m. ET, a brawl broke out inside a restaurant in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati, according to authorities.

The argument became physical, and one man was shot in the face inside the popular cafe on the 1100 block of East McMillan Street, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

According to the newspaper, the person was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

At a Chicago McDonald’s drive-thru earlier this year, a young girl was fatally shot and her father was gravely injured.

At roughly 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, the 7-year-old girl and 29-year-old male were inside their vehicle at the McDonald’s drive-thru in the 3200-block of W. Roosevelt.

When two individuals jumped out of another car in the drive-thru lane and opened fire when they came close to the McDonald's, a McDonald's employee told local media sources.