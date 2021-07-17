In a freak accident, a 5-year-old girl was struck by an electric bike and dragged 50 feet down the street.

After being hit by a “near-silent” electric bike that dragged her 50 feet down the street in a strange accident, a five-year-old girl in the United Kingdom was disfigured for life and required cosmetic surgery.

On June 11, Emily Hill and her brother Charlie were waiting for their parents to pick them up from their aunt’s house in Keighley, West Yorkshire, when they were involved in an accident.

Emily was getting into her parents’ car at the end of a peaceful lane when a dirt bike rider sped past the bollards on the opposite side of the road, leaped into the road, and crashed with her, dragging her 50 feet down the road, according to National World.

Emily received 24 stitches for her facial and head injuries, and doctors warned she might need hair-follicle graft surgery on the side of her head, according to the story.

Emily’s head trauma was so serious that a portion of her hair was ripped out and her skull was exposed to the bone, according to AOL.

“There is nothing that can prepare you for seeing your child’s skull for the first time. Emily’s mother, Leigh, told National World, “I felt sick.” “You swear to defend your children, and then something terrible happens, and you are unable to do so.”

A representative for West Yorkshire police told AOL, “A 22-year-old man has been reported for charges linked to a collision in Keighley on 11 June 2021.”

Following the collision, authorities questioned the bike rider. He was riding a Sur-Ron L1E model, which is advertised as being “almost silent.” There are two types on the market, with 30 and 47 mph speed limitations, according to reports.

“Many people believe electric bikes are safe, but we’ve discovered the hard way that they aren’t,” Leigh said, adding, “These bikes are dangerous.” They are completely silent and can go at the speed of a car. There are no guarantees that those who buy or ride them will do it in a safe manner. They’re aimed at adolescent and young adult audiences, but they’re not toys.”

Leigh asked that the dirt motorcycles be designed to emit a humming sound similar to that of electrical bikes and autos.