In a fraud crackdown, the DWP will review your benefit claim for specific evidence.

In order to combat fraud, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) is verifying your claim for certain forms of documentation.

According to The Daily Record, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced that benefit fraud had hit new highs in the previous financial year.

According to figures, 3.9 percent of benefit spending was overpaid, with fraud accounting for £6.3 billion of that.

The overpayments were mostly due to Universal Credit claims, and the Department for Work and Pensions has warned that it will crack down on the problem.

“We also have rigorous strategies in place to reclaim fraudulent claims and drive fraud and error down to the lowest possible level,” a DWP spokeswoman said.

Thousands of claimants may be approached, according to Universal Credit director-general Neil Couling, as the DWP continues its crackdown.

Benefit fraud, according to the DWP, is when “someone obtains a state benefit to which they are not entitled or intentionally fails to declare a change in their personal circumstances.”

Using a fake illness or injury to obtain unemployment or disability benefits is a common example of benefit fraud.

living with someone who contributes to the household income without disclosing that income to the authoritiesfailing to disclose income from a company or employment to make income appear lower than it actually is

manipulating accounts to make it appear that someone has less money than they claim

In each case, the DWP will want proof that someone is getting a benefit (such as a Tax Credit or a welfare payment) to which they are not otherwise entitled.

What happens during a Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) investigation?

If the DWP intends to launch a formal investigation against you, you will be notified in writing, by phone, or by email – usually through the mail.

You will be informed if you will be visited by a Fraud Investigation Officer (FIO) or if you will be required to attend an interview when you are contacted.

You may not be informed that an inquiry is ongoing until the DWP has determined if there is sufficient reason to formally examine a suspected case of fraud.

The DWP needs to be sure because many tip-offs and reports turn out to be fake.