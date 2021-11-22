In a Fox News interview, Kyle Rittenhouse claims that the trial was about his right to self-defense.

Tucker Carlson talks to Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of all charges Friday in a highly controversial trial involving his shooting of three individuals that ended in the deaths of two, in an exclusive interview to air Monday at 8 p.m. E.T. on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, demonstrators rushed to the streets, and Rittenhouse arrived with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, claiming he was there to protect property and help emergency personnel.

Rittenhouse, who was 18 years old at the time, was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment. On all counts, he was found not guilty.

Rittenhouse’s first interview with Carlson since the acquittal was seen in a video aired over the weekend.

“Race has nothing to do with this situation.” It has nothing to do with race at all. “It was about my right to self-defense,” Rittenhouse explained to Carlson.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers successfully argued that he behaved appropriately in self-defense due to Wisconsin’s self-defense statutes. They alleged that the three individuals he shot were attempting to assassinate him.

“I tell everyone what occurred there.” I stated that I was obligated to do it. I’ve just been assaulted. Rittenhouse said, “I was dizzy, puking, and couldn’t breathe.”

Rittenhouse also raised the possibility of prosecutorial wrongdoing in his case, which his defense cited as a grounds for declaring a mistrial before the acquittal. The case was never declared a hung jury.

“It’s incredible to watch how much a prosecutor can exploit someone,” Rittenhouse remarked.

Rittenhouse stated in another part of the interview that he supported the Black Lives Matter movement and peaceful protests. Rittenhouse also stated that while he is not a racist, he believes that reform is required.

Rittenhouse and his legal team will be featured in a “Tucker Carlson Original” documentary on Fox Nation. Fox News insists they did not pay the Rittenhouse family for special access, according to the Associated Press. Rittenhouse’s lawyers were critical of the Fox News team who accompanied them throughout the trial.

Carlson’s three-part documentary series “Patriot Purge,” on the Jan. 6 insurgency, which aired Nov. 1, prompted two Fox News hosts to resign on Sunday.