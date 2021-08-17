In a Florida hospital bed, a mother is accused of killing her sick daughter.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, a Florida lady has been arrested on allegations of killing her teen daughter who was sick in the hospital (PPD).

Jessica Bortle, 34, of Bonifay, was arrested on Saturday and charged with the negligent manslaughter of her 14-year-old daughter, Jasmine Singletary, who was being treated for an infection in the hospital, according to police. Singletary, on the other hand, died of “extensive damage” to the ribs and liver.

Singletary went unconscious and ceased breathing at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. According to police papers supplied to This website, this was unanticipated and unrelated to her infection treatment. The infant did not regain consciousness and died despite receiving rapid life-saving treatment from hospital staff.

According to police documents, Singletary’s mother and the child’s grandmother were present when she lost consciousness. There was no one else in the room, according to reports.

On July 8, Singletary was admitted to the hospital, and on July 13, he died. The Pensacola Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on July 21 and discovered indications of “extensive damage” to the child’s ribs and liver. When she was admitted to the hospital five days before her death, these injuries were not apparent.

Police have refused requests for comment on how they believe the injuries were caused. They have indicated, however, that after questioning Bortle, they feel the child’s mother is to blame for the incident.

The medical examiner also stated that Singletary’s injuries were “so serious” that she would have died minutes after receiving them. They would have happened when she was confined to her bed, with only her mother and grandmother in the room, according to the examiner.

Singletary’s grandmother has not been charged with a crime as of yet. It’s unclear whether she’s a person of interest in the investigation.

In a news statement from the Pensacola Police Department, Singletary was referred to as a “special needs” child because she had been diagnosed with a “neuromuscular problem.”

A PPD representative stated, “Our intention is to continue to work closely with the State Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of this matter.” “The Pensacola Police Department expresses its heartfelt condolences to Jasmine Singletary’s family.”

Bortle was scheduled for surgery on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.