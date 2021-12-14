In a fit of fury, Mum attempted to headbutt police officers.

After summoning one of the cops to her home, a mother of three attempted to assault two of them.

Paula Heathers kicked one police officer multiple times as he sought to leave her Broadgreen home, and then attempted to headbutt another cop after being arrested.

She then attempted to headbutt an officer while being held in jail.

The 51-year-old had been spared prison earlier this year, but her assault on the officer in her home resulted in her violating two suspended sentences.

On one of those suspended sentences, she had assaulted police on another occasion. The other watched her deposit money into her account that her then-partner had gotten by robbing and selling cars.

Despite these prior offenses, Heathers allegedly attacked officers at her home on The Green in Broadgreen earlier this year, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Jade Tufail said officers were dispatched to Heathers’ home after she contacted 911 to report that her television had been destroyed.

Officers came to find no damage to the television, but Heathers was inebriated and “ranting and raving.” She then began lifting up the television and bashing it against the stand.

Heathers refused to let the two officers go when they concluded there was no need for them to stay, forcing one of them back into the house and repeatedly kicking him in the knee while he hung on to the doorframe.

Heathers attempted to headbutt another officer while in custody after being detained for attacking the officer.

Heathers was also evicted from the unpaid work placement she was supposed to be doing as part of her suspended sentences due to her alcohol problems, which was revealed during today’s sentencing hearing.

She went to that job placement drunk and was so belligerent to probation staff that they concluded she couldn’t continue there, according to the court.

Heathers was extremely sorry, according to her lawyer, David Woods, and her character changed drastically while she was inebriated.

He claimed she had completed court-ordered alcohol addiction treatment, but that this had not been handled. “The summary has come to an end.”