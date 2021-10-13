In a first-of-its-kind move, the FDA approves the sale of electronic cigarettes.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States has approved the sale of various e-cigarette products. This is the agency’s first approval of an electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS).

In a statement released Tuesday, the FDA said it had given R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company approval to advertise e-cigarettes.

The Vuse Solo closed ENDS device and tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods, namely the Vuse Solo Power Unit, Vuse Replacement Cartridge Original 4.8 percent G1 and Vuse Replacement Cartridge Original 4.8 percent G2, have now been approved for sale in the United States.

The company’s data demonstrated that marketing the products is “acceptable for the protection of public health,” according to the agency. The tobacco-flavored products could be beneficial for “dependent” adult smokers who switch to using them, whether fully or to lessen their cigarette use, according to Mitch Zeller, J.D., head of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

“Today’s authorizations are a critical step toward ensuring that all new tobacco products are subjected to the FDA’s rigorous, scientific premarket examination,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb in a statement.

According to AP News, the FDA has previously stated that it had already rejected over a million e-cigarette and associated product applications.

This is due to the products’ attractiveness to younger consumers, including minors.

According to the agency, the “risks and benefits” to the population, particularly the youth, were assessed. According to its research of these specific items, the potential benefit to smokers who convert from cigarettes to these products “outweighs the risk to adolescents.” Furthermore, research showed that the majority of young people who try ENDS products start with flavors like candy, fruit, or mint, “reinforcing” the agency’s decision to approve tobacco-flavored products because they are “less enticing to the youth.” “While today’s action allows tobacco products to be sold in the United States, it does not imply that they are safe or ‘FDA approved,'” the FDA stated. “Tobacco products are all hazardous and addicting, and individuals who have never used them should not begin.” “With this authorization, we must remain vigilant, and we will monitor the marketing of the products, including whether the company fails to comply with any regulatory requirements or if credible evidence emerges of significant use by individuals who have never used a tobacco product before, including youth,” Zeller said. “We will take appropriate measures, including revoking the authorisation.”