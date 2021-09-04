In a final appeal to others, a Georgia man admits he was “too damn stubborn” to get vaccinated.

In a social media message little over a week before he died of COVID-19, an unvaccinated 33-year-old man from Georgia appealed with his friends and family to get vaccinated.

According to his obituary, Kevin McKenzie of Senoia died on September 2 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital following a “long struggle” with COVID pneumonia.

He had only a few days prior, on August 24, written on Facebook that he wanted his friends and family to get the vaccine.

“There is something I want everyone to do for me that I was too damn stubborn to do, and that is to go get your Covid vaccine if you haven’t already done so,” he wrote.

When he was originally admitted to the hospital, four different doctors told him that no one had been admitted for the virus who had been vaccinated, he writes.

McKenzie wrote, “Trust me, you don’t want to be where I am now, and as soon as I get over this, I’ll be getting my vaccine.”

Lori Minatree, his girlfriend, expressed her hope that his story will save lives.

“He won’t even realize how many lives his story saved because of the number of individuals who are getting vaccinated after hearing his story,” Minatree told WSB-TV in Atlanta. “He was only 33 years old, with his entire life ahead of him.”

He was described as adventurous, extroverted, and “a great friend to everyone” in his obituary.

His death occurred in the midst of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Georgia. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Georgia had a seven-day average of 10,631 new cases each day on Friday, more than double the average of 4,570 a month earlier. Only about 43% of the population has been adequately vaccinated against the virus. The highly contagious Delta variety has resulted in a rise in cases across the country.

In the last week, Georgia has reached a number of depressing milestones. According to WSB, the Georgia Department of Health announced on Saturday that more than 95 percent of beds in the state’s ICU units were in use. ICU beds were at 115.4 percent occupancy in the western region, which contains the state’s second-largest city, Columbus.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 5,893 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday. Georgia is currently ranked second, according to a report. This is a condensed version of the information.