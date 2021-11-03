In a fight to protect his family from a mountain lion, a Pit Bull was badly injured.

After valiantly defending his California family from a mountain lion, Rocky the dog was left with a hole in his head that went “down to his brain,” according to accounts.

After chasing the enormous cat that had invaded the Padres family home in La Verne on Monday, the pit bull, named after legendary movie character boxer Rocky Balboa, was left with scratches and bruises all over his body.

Mary Padres, Rocky’s owner, heard her two dogs barking in the backyard and went out to see what had piqued their interest.

The moment the Padres saw the mountain lion, they fled back inside the house, according to surveillance video obtained by CBSN Los Angeles.

Padres told the network, “The mountain lion was staring directly at me.” “It was enormous.” Rocky, on the other hand, did not stand by and pursued the mountain lion in order to protect his family.

The tiny pit bull was seen giving chase before going off camera and continuing his chase up the hill behind the Padres’ house.

Rocky’s family came out and began looking for him after learning that he had raced after the massive mountain lion. Rocky, on the other hand, had multiple injuries when his family discovered him.

“We noticed a hole all the way down to his [Rocky’s] brain,” the Padres told CBSN Los Angeles.

“The entire reason he, they, went for the mountain lion is because I opened that door,” she continued.

Padres responded, “We wanted to protect our dog,” when asked if she and the rest of her family were afraid to hunt for Rocky while the mountain lion was still out there.

After they were able to reclaim Rocky, they realized he needed treatment for the eight massive puncture wounds, and he received 30 stitches from the veterinarian.

Padres stated that she believed that by sharing her tale, she would be able to help keep families and their dogs safe.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is assisting police in determining whether the mountain lion poses a threat to other animals in the region, according to the network.

The La Verne Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

