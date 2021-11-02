In a fight over a toy, a 9-year-old stabbings his playmate to death, according to police.

A 9-year-old kid in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, is accused of killing an 11-year-old boy over the weekend following a dispute over a toy, according to state police.

According to the Star-Gazette, the two unnamed children were playing with plastic and foam-based Nerf guns along Randall Road in Ridgebury Township on Saturday night when the incident occurred, according to the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.

According to authorities, the two boys got into a tug-of-war over a toy gun, and one of the boys, who was wielding a knife, allegedly stabbed the other in the upper left chest during the battle.

Following the attack, the victim was transferred to Sayre’s Robert Packer Hospital. The older boy was given life-saving procedures, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The death was ruled a homicide by state police, and an investigation into the deadly stabbing is underway.

So far, no charges have been brought in connection with the event.

The victim was a student at Smithfield-Ridgebury-Ulster Elementary School in East Smithfield, according to reports.

Last week, a 12-year-old child in the adjacent state of New York stabbed another 12-year-old boy in a playground.

Last Thursday, the 12-year-old child and another 12-year-old boy were playing in a Parks Department-run playground in Jamaica, Queens, when the former stabbed the latter.

The injured boy dashed into the adjoining Emerson School building, while the other child fled.

With a stab wound to his stomach, medics transported the injured guy to Long Island Jewish Medical Center. His condition improved, and he was anticipated to make a full recovery.

The perpetrator was eventually apprehended and arrested by authorities.

“The NYPD (New York Police Department) and [emergency medical services]responded swiftly to this incident, which occurred off school grounds and after dismissal,” said Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer.

According to authorities, the stabbing was caused by an argument. The weapon that was used in the attack has not been revealed.

The incident is still under investigation.

A 14-year-old boy was discovered entering his Brooklyn public high school with a loaded revolver in his backpack just hours before the stabbing.