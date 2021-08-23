In a festive prank, a man climbs into a speed camera and flashes cars with his phone.

As a joke, a man went into the back of a speed camera and flashed bystanders with his phone.

When John Westlake, from Wirral, pulled the act, he was on vacation with his wife, Sarah-Jane, at the Lyons Winkups Holiday Park in North Wales.

While they waited for a takeaway pizza near the site, the 38-year-old decided it would be “a humorous way to spend some time.”

The video, which has received over 17,000 views on Facebook, shows him flashing passing motorists with his phone while seated inside the camera’s casing, according to North Wales Live.

Cars can be seen slowing down after being flashed, much to the delight of the pair – and the hundreds of people who have commented and shared the image since then.

“We were waiting outside for our pizzas when I saw a hole in the back of the speed camera,” the 38-year-old joiner explained.

“At that point, I thought it would be amusing to climb up and flash the passing cars to see if they would slow down.”

John and Sarah-Jane, both from the Wirral, were on holiday with their two youngest children and John’s mother at the time.

When John got inside the speed camera, he stated he started flashing “everyone who was going by, not just individuals in automobiles.”

“I flashed one individual passing by on a mobility scooter and advised them to slow down,” he explained.

“I just did a quick run-up and climbed in. When I saw the speed camera the next day, I was astonished that I had managed to be honest.

Since sharing the video, which is threatening to go viral, the pair has received several comments and friend requests, according to them.

“Really, we were simply having a good laugh. Every car I flashed afterward slowed down, which kept us engaged while we waited for our lunch.

“I believe it resonates with people because no one likes speed cameras.”