In a fatal teen street shooting, a handgun was used.

Police have revealed that a firearm was used in the deadly shooting of a popular 19-year-old male.

Following reports of a shooting, emergency personnel were dispatched to Boode Croft in Stockbridge Village at around 6.30 p.m. on November 12 of last year.

Nyle Corrigan died at the scene as paramedics tried in vain to save his life. Mr. Corrigan, a local resident, was shot in the back.

The shooting was carried out with a handgun, according to police.

On Wednesday (October 27), a 33-year-old Huyton man was detained on suspicion of murder and released on bail pending further investigation.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but no charges have been filed.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Haggerty, who is handling the murder investigation, stated earlier this year: “We’ve made great progress in this case, but I’d want to ask the community to assist us by providing any information they may have.

“Our communities serve as our eyes and ears, and we know there are folks out there who may have crucial information.

“A young man’s life has been cut short, leaving behind heartbroken friends and relatives.

“Firearms have no place in Merseyside, and anyone who keeps or uses them to provoke fear, injury, or worse is not welcome. The person who was responsible for this does not deserve to be on Merseyside’s streets.

“I would strongly urge anyone who witnessed anything or has information that could assist us in our investigations to contact us immediately. You may not believe the information you have is important, but it could assist us in our investigations.” Anyone with information that could assist investigators is requested to contact our social media department via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, using reference number 20000688863.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form, which can be found here.