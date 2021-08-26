In a family’s garden, a strange creature that looks like a snake was discovered.

Strange creatures have long been discovered in people’s homes and yards. One of them is a family from England who discovered a strange animal in their garden that looked like a “dried-up snake.”

Britt Whitmarsh, of Cheshire, was FaceTiming with her grandparents on Tuesday when they showed her a monster they discovered in their garden, according to Ladbible.

“Until it started moving, I honestly believed it was an old dried-up snake. It was discovered this morning by my grandparents. “Every morning, my Nan walks out to de-head any flowers that have perished and pick up any petals or leaves that have fallen off,” Whitmarsh told Cheshire Live.

The woman instantly uploaded a photo of the critter to Facebook and requested assistance from her friends in identifying it.

The comments section quickly became flooded with strange advise.

One person suggested, “Get an exorcist.”

“Yeah, essentially burn the garden to the ground… Alternatively, you could move,” wrote someone else.

Fortunately, an expert told her it was merely an Elephant Hawkmoth before she could destroy her grandparents’ garden.

Mike Jordan, the Animal and Plant Director at Chester Zoo, explained that when the animal feels threatened, it imitates a snake by expanding the segments behind its head. This is done to frighten off any potential predators.

“This is a Large Elephant Hawkmoth,” says the narrator (Deilephila elpenor). Because the caterpillar feeds on willowherb and fuchsias, it is frequently found in gardens. It inflates the segments behind the head to imitate a snake when disturbed,” he told Cheshire Live.

The caterpillar’s name comes from the creature’s similarity to an elephant’s trunk.

The species transforms into a golden moth with a pink streak across its body after passing through the caterpillar stage.

A hunter hunting a wild ping in the Solomon Islands came discovered a large frog that was as big as a human newborn earlier this year, in yet another story of a human meeting with a strange species.

He instantly photographed the amphibian and brought it back to his village. The villagers, taken aback by its size, began referring to it as “bush chicken.” The frog’s images quickly went viral on social media.