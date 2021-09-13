In a face-to-face confrontation, a mother is accused of encouraging her child to punch the school bus monitor.

After a violent argument over her child wearing a mask, a New York mother is facing harassment charges.

According to a report from local television station WROC, Laine Mulye, 35, of Macedon, New York, got into a violent altercation with a school bus monitor on Thursday after her child was informed they had to wear a face mask. Mulye allegedly pushed her child to punch the monitor during the event because they were enforcing the district’s policies.

Mulye was taken into arrest and transferred to Wayne County Jail, according to the Macedon Police Department. She is now charged with second-degree harassment and endangering a child’s welfare. On Friday, she came in court to request an order of protection.

The Gananda Central School District issued a statement defending both the employee and the district’s mask policy. Unless a medical exemption is granted by a doctor, Gananda Central, like other districts around the country, compels students and workers to wear face masks in buildings and buses. “Unless [they]get that exemption,” Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy said, “everyone needs to wear a mask.”

In the statement, Van Scoy stated, “First and foremost, the safety of our children and staff is always our top priority, and we take it very seriously.” “Unfortunately, today a parent violently assaulted a member of our transportation team who was merely trying to do his or her job.

“We will assist our employees in whatever way we can to ensure their safety. Our transportation professionals are dedicated and diligent, and it is improper for anyone to engage in physical contact with them while they are on the job. Any of our employees should never be physically or verbally assaulted, and if an event does escalate to the level of a criminal, we will support the filing of a police report.”

Macedon is a small town in Wayne County, New York, with a population of around 9,000 people. It’s around 20 miles east of Rochester.

The Macedon Police Department was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

On her first day in office, New York Governor Kathy Hochul ordered masks for all school personnel and pupils over the age of two across the state, excluding any exceptions. This is a condensed version of the information.