In a “extremely rare” case, a 4-year-old child was given the COVID-19 vaccine instead of the flu shot.

In Maryland, a 4-year-old child was given a COVID-19 vaccination instead of a flu shot by mistake.

The incident occurred on September 18 in Baltimore, but it was just disclosed on Tuesday. When the vaccine mix-up occurred, Victoria and Martin Olivier, along with their 4-year-old daughter, were at a Walgreens.

The small girl was looking forward to getting her annual flu vaccine because it meant she’d get a special gift from her parents. When the pharmacist realized the girl had been given an adult dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, the scenario became frightening.

According to WJLA, her parents were concerned about the vaccine’s side effects on the youngster and had a lot of questions after the unintentional inoculation.

Children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Pfizer announced last week that it was trying to acquire approval from federal authorities in the coming weeks for elementary school-aged children, ages 5 to 11, to receive the shots.

“FDA has not evaluated data pertaining to the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use in children younger than 12 years of age, nor has FDA approved or authorized the vaccine for emergency use in this pediatric population,” according to a spokesperson for the US Food and Drug Administration. “We are relieved to learn that the youngster is doing well and hope that she receives her flu shot as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Phil Caruso, a spokeswoman for Walgreens, claimed such errors are “very rare.”

According to the Baltimore Sun, Caruso added, “We are in contact with the patient’s family and we have apologized.” “To reduce the risk of human mistake, our multistep vaccination technique includes various safety checks. We recently evaluated this process with our pharmacy employees to ensure that it does not happen again.”

The Maryland Department of Health announced on Sunday that 1,114 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the previous 24 hours, increasing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 527,804.

The statewide optimism rating has risen by 0.18 percent since Sunday morning. In just one day, fifteen people have died, bringing the total death toll in the state to 10,155.

According to data from The New York Times, the country’s daily average cases are still about 134,000.