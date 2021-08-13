In a drunken frenzy, a teen knocked her daughter’s pet to the ground.

After gifting his daughter a puppy for Christmas, a youngster mauled it violently.

Leon Robinson was seen on camera going to his ex-house, girlfriend’s mother’s ranting, and then walking in, scooping up the dog and throwing it to the floor.

When the 18-year-old went to the home with an offensive weapon, he broke a non-molestation order and was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison.

However, he was back in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court after the RSPCA filed a supplementary charge of causing the puppy needless suffering.

According to prosecutor Peter Mitchell, he was in a relationship with a woman that ended in September 2020.

Robinson “gave their daughter a puppy named Kyro” for Christmas, he claimed.

On February 5, 2021, Robinson arrived at the residence “very upset” and stated he was “going to boot the dog.”

“He took up the puppy, hoisted it above his head, and tossed it on the floor with force,” Mr Mitchell said.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital in Manchester, where a vet found “no trace of lesions or bruising” and “no abnormalities,” but displayed signals of agony when its leg was elevated, he added.

The puppy would have been terrified, distressed, and in agony as a result of the experience, according to the veterinarian.

Despite his earlier conviction, Mr Mitchell stated that it was “thought it was in the public interest to continue with this conviction” because “animals should be protected from this defendant in the future.”

Robinson had “little recollection of the encounter,” according to his lawyer, Christopher Bivon.

Mr Bivon emphasized that he had previously completed a 22-week prison sentence and that the incident with the puppy had been included in the case’s facts.

“He is plainly appalled by what he has done,” he said.

Robinson had been “drinking heavily” and “using a lot of cannabis,” according to Mr Bivon, but had been “trying to stay clean” since his release from prison.

“He is disgusted by his behavior that day and has no excuses,” he continued.

“He was heavily intoxicated and in a bad relationship.”

