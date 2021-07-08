In a drug bust in Central New York State, 78 people have been charged with 355 crimes.

78 People Indicted on 355 Crimes in Central New York State Drug Bust

The arrest of two large drug trafficking networks in Central New York has been announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She stated at a press conference in Syracuse that this is one of several steps being taken to address crime and violence in the city.

“Cracking down on illegal drug trafficking and violent crime has been a priority for our office since day one,” said Attorney General James. “As Syracuse continues to experience record-high levels of violence, today, we make good on our commitment to protecting our communities by taking these dangerous guns and drugs off our streets. We will ensure that those responsible for endangering our communities are held accountable. I thank our law enforcement partners for their support in seeing this through.”

78 persons were charged with 355 offences as a result of the raid, and $2 million in drugs, including cocaine and heroin mixed with fentanyl, were seized. Also seized were $490,000 in cash, 15 rifles, and nine ghost guns.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh commended Attorney General James for her valiant efforts on Twitter.

“Thank you @NewYorkStateAG for your leadership, and thanks to @SyracusePolice and all our partner law enforcement agencies for your excellent police work. The streets of Syracuse are safer today because of it.”

The office of Attorney General James has issued four indictments.

The first indictment involves the “Pupello Group.” The leader of the organization, Michael Pupello, along with 25 other individuals are charged with 123 counts of selling narcotics in Onondaga — Madison, and Oswego counties.

The “Flores Group” is the subject of the second indictment. Hector Flores, aka “Pito,” the organization’s chief, is charged with 226 counts of selling narcotics in Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Cortland, Westchester, New York, and Bronx counties, along with 50 other people.

Robert Miguel Lopez and Michael Elias Ventura-Montano are charged in the third indictment. Lopez arranged for three kilos of cocaine to be delivered from Florida to New York City and then to Ventura-Montano. Investigators apprehended Ventura-Montano as he was transporting cocaine from New York to Syracuse. The three kilos of cocaine, as well as $31,000 in cash, were discovered by the investigators.

The fourth indictment involves Jesus Manuel Ruiz Lopez and Carlos Guzman. Lopez allegedly set up the delivery of numerous kilos of cocaine to be transported from Puerto Rico to Rochester. Guzman allegedly transported the cocaine to Onondaga County where investigators confiscated three kilograms of cocaine, $36,000 in cash, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun.