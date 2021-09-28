In a drug and human trafficking investigation, police stormed a home and arrested two people.

After police stormed a house, a man and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of people trafficking and drug offenses.

Merseyside Police raided a residence in Rock Ferry this morning (Tuesday, September 28) and discovered and seized mobile phones and a quantity of suspected Class A narcotics.

Officers searched the property as part of Project Medusa, a Merseyside-wide investigation into County Lines drug distribution.

In a takeaway rampage, a man hurls stools at staff after ‘refusing to pay for food.’

A 19-year-old male was detained on accusations of distributing Class A drugs and human trafficking.

On suspicion of providing Class A drugs, a 17-year-old kid was also arrested.

Both the father and the adolescent are being held in custody and will be interrogated by authorities.

“This morning’s arrests were part of the proactive work we’re doing under Project Medusa, an operation that works across force lines to ensure we get suspected offenders off our streets,” said Detective Inspector Gary Stratton.

“Organised criminality damages communities and the lives of people who use drugs and those who are often forced to sell them on behalf of gangs.

“Our efforts to remove these individuals off our streets and bring them to court are ongoing, and I would encourage anyone with information about this type of conduct to come forward so that action may be taken.”

DM @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information about County Lines activity in your area. Always dial 999 in an emergency.