In a dramatic final lap, Max Verstappen wins the Formula One world championship.

After defeating opponent Lewis Hamilton in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has won his first Formula One world title.

After a dramatic closing lap, Verstappen won the Formula One world championship in a final-race shootout with Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver appeared to be out of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at various stages, but he was given a reprieve after a safety car was deployed to deal with a Nicholas Latifi incident.

During the delay, he changed his tyres, and after the lapped cars were permitted to pass the safety car, he and leader Hamilton had a final-lap race, which the Dutchman won.

“This is unbelievable guys,” Verstappen said on the Red Bull team radio, expressing his delight after his remarkable triumph. “Can we keep doing this for another 10 to 15 years?”