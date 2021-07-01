In a downtown shop, employees were witnessed selling loose cigarettes to a child.

A child was able to purchase loose cigarettes in a Liverpool establishment where there were also worries about underage drinks.

After Liverpool Council officers spotted staff selling two cigarettes to a 16-year-old on Whitechapel in the city centre, Go Local’s license could be cancelled.

It comes amid “concerns about the policies and processes in place at this premises in connection to the selling of age restricted products,” as well as allegations that it supplied alcohol to minors.

Merseyside Police have asked the council’s licensing and gaming sub-committee to investigate the premises’ alcohol license, while the council’s safeguarding and weights and measures staff have also raised concerns.

“The Public Protection Unit has concerns regarding the rules and procedures in use at this premises in relation to the sale of age restricted products,” said Dan Blowe, a member of the weights and measures team, in a statement filed to the committee.

“A council officer witnessed the sale of two loose cigarettes to a 16-year-old girl in July of 2020.

“Not only is it unlawful to sell loose cigarettes to someone under the age of 18, but it is also criminal to sell them to someone under the age of 18. The PLH/DPS was contacted and given stern advise, as well as the potential consequences if adequate measures to prevent underage sales were not implemented.”

The safety team stated in its submission that there were broader concerns about anti-social behavior in the Whitechapel region linked to underage drinking.

“This application has been submitted due to concerns about the undermining of the licensing purpose relating to the protection of children from harm,” said Tracey Moore of child safeguarding. Allegations of underage drinking, proxy sales, and the selling of alcohol directly to youngsters have been brought to my attention.

“Merseyside Police have informed me that there have been a number of Anti-Social Behaviour/Child Exploitation related concerns in the Whitechapel area of the City Centre and stores in that area since 2020,” says the MP.

Merseyside Police’s views have not yet been made public, but when the licensing and gambling sub-committee meets to assess the review, a representative from the force is expected to testify. Summary ends.