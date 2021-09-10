In a double tragedy, a huge Liverpool FC supporter who “loved life” dies.

In a terrible sorrow for his colleagues, a big Liverpool FC supporter “who loved life” died of pancreatic cancer.

Despite a “courageous battle,” Paul Routledge, originally from Crosby and lovingly known as Rutty to close ones, died from the cancer a few weeks before Christmas last year, aged 51.

The father of three was described as being “very passionate about Liverpool” and had previously played for Dingwall FC.

Many of his former teammates sent tributes to him, demonstrating how much he was liked.

“Paul was a beautiful man, a gentleman, a friend, and the most wonderful footballer we have ever had the pleasure of being graced with,” one person stated. The stuff of legends.”

“Most of all, Paul loved his family, his fantastic wife Lynn and wonderful children Luke, Mae, and Max,” said the 51-year-colleagues old’s at insurance company Aviva.

Another of Paul’s coworkers, Paula Goody, had succumbed to the same cancer.

“Both of them were extremely respected both within Aviva and with the broker partners they worked with over the years,” a company spokeswoman said.

“The loss of both of them has had a huge impact, and a team from Aviva’s General Insurance division determined that their memory should be honored, so they went about raising £30,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK to help battle this terrible disease.”

Now, on September 14, their coworkers will cycle 220 miles from Anfield to Cambridge in support of ‘Team Aviva & Friends Fundraising for Rutty & Paula’ in their goal of earning £30,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Because of Paul’s love for Liverpool FC, the work colleagues noted that starting the bike ride at Anfield, where they expect to raise £15,000 of the £30,000 goal, is “very poignant.”

It will take two days to complete, as 14 Aviva cyclists will traverse more than 100 kilometers and share recollections of working with Paula and Paul.

Please go here to donate to the fundraiser page.