In a dog attack, a baby girl was killed.

In Co Waterford, a baby girl died after being attacked by a dog.

In the early hours of Monday, a three-month-old child was critically injured in an incident at a house in the village of Clashmore.

The infant was brought to Cork University Hospital by Gardai and paramedics who arrived on the scene.

A few while later, she was pronounced dead in the hospital.

According to a Garda statement, gardai are examining all aspects of the event.

Locals were shocked, according to Fr Milo Guiry, administrator of the parish that includes the village of Clashmore.

He said, “This was a young infant, it’s awful, horribly awful.”

The parish, according to Fr Guiry, would be