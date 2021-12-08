In a divided world, UN peacekeepers seek more troops and better weapons to combat new threats.

At a time when the international community is deeply divided, UN peacekeepers are looking for more troops and better equipment to deal with a slew of new threats emanating from some of the world’s most hazardous corners.

U.N. Peacekeeping opened a two-day virtual ministerial conference hosted by South Korea on Tuesday with the goal of securing new promises and political backing.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, told The Washington Newsday, “We have a substantial number of demands in many places.”

Lacroix was asking for help in a number of areas, including replacing a “relative shortfall” of current infantry units, which he claimed hasn’t yet hampered mission performance but could be addressed during the meeting. Other key demands included measures to improve the safety of troops already on the front lines.

Lacroix said he planned to do so by acquiring “a number of capacities, as well as training and certain equipment” that may help protect against not only ordinary militant attacks, but also improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) (UAVs).

He also emphasized the need for more “mobility,” requesting more fast-moving assets such as helicopters and rapid-response personnel.

In high-risk areas like the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, Mali, and Western Sahara, such assets are desperately needed. According to Lacroix, “eight or nine” of the 12 missions where UN soldiers are stationed on the ground have “deteriorated political and security environments” in the last two years.

Convoys for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) are targeted about twice a month. A civilian contractor was killed and another was injured in one such attack on Friday, which was followed by multiple strikes against the Mission across northern Mali over the weekend.

El-Ghassim Wane, the leader of MINUSMA and a special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, told The Washington Newsday that this terrible episode, like others before it, “is carrying a lot of strain for us.”

"One of the most serious risks we face here is that we are operating in an asymmetrical environment where our convoys, camps, and personnel are often assaulted," says the commander.