In a ‘distressing’ video, a teen is attacked and held over a wall.

Police are looking into disturbing footage of a teenager being assaulted and then held over a wall.

After a young teenager was attacked and held over a wall in the Concourse area of Skelmersdale on Tuesday, November 23, Lancashire Police became aware of images being circulated on social media.

Since learning of the event, police have detained a 20-year-old male from Skelmersdale in connection with it, and he is still being held.

They were also able to communicate with the attack victim to ‘ensure he is okay.’

People are being urged not to publish the clip on social media or to take matters into their own hands, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Lancashire Police on 01 and reference log number 0228 from November 24.