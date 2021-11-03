In a dispute about $0.67, two homeless men stabbed to death two other vagrants.

Two guys have been arrested in New Delhi, India’s capital, after they allegedly fatally stabbed two of their homeless companions this week over a debt of less than a dollar, according to police.

The alleged killers, known only as Jugnu, 27, and Sonu, 28, allegedly stabbed the victims five to six times in the necks when they were sleeping on the pavements of south Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin district at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

According to deputy commissioner of police Esha Pandey, authorities discovered the victims after receiving a report that day about two people lying on a footpath with stab wounds to their necks.

The two guys were brought to the All India Institute Of Medical Science, where they were declared dead on arrival by a police squad.

Following the finding of the two victims, police filed a murder complaint and initiated an investigation into the crime.

Mayur Thomas and Lokesh Bahadur, both 40-year-old homeless men who lived under the Barapullah flyway, were eventually recognized by four eyewitnesses present at the crime scene.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India, Jugnu and Sonu, two drug addicts who also lived on the streets in the area, were caught near Labour Chowk, Masjid Road, within two hours of the crime after eyewitnesses identified them as the two victims’ killers.

According to authorities, the knife used in the crime was also retrieved.

Jugnu told officials that he met with Thomas and Bahadur on Monday night to ask for the Rs 50 ($0.67) he lent them back, but the two allegedly abused and humiliated him in front of other homeless people instead.

“[Thomas and Bahadur] had borrowed [$0.67] from him a few days before and had not paid it back. They threatened and ridiculed him whenever he sought his money back “According to reports, a police officer involved in the case said.

Following the event, Jugnu met his friend, Sonu, and told him about it. According to authorities, the two companions then returned to the footpath where Thomas and Bahadur were resting and reportedly attacked them while they slept.