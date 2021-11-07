In a dig at Trump, a Virginia lawmaker praises the Northam-Youngkin Governor Transition Meeting.

Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) praised Virginia’s Democratic Governor Ralph Northam and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin for a successful transition meeting on Sunday, while making an apparent dig at former President Donald Trump.

“The Democratic candidate yielded to the Republican Governor-elect. Virginia’s Democrat governor greeted him warmly. They didn’t make any false statements. They didn’t try to take advantage of the situation. They didn’t try to change the outcome. They didn’t incite anyone to fight. That’s how it’s supposed to function in a democracy “Beyer mentioned the Thursday meeting in a tweet on Sunday.

Beyer looked to be attacking the former president, who has been pushing the notion that the 2020 election was stolen and tainted by voting fraud for more than a year.

Trump’s baseless assertions that votes were stolen from him fueled the January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol, when a crowd of his supporters attempted to prevent President Joe Biden’s election certification. Through multiple election audits and lawsuits in places such as Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Florida, Trump and his allies have repeatedly failed to establish their argument.

That’s how it’s supposed to function in a democracy. https://t.co/eiNd1EqDzy Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) (@RepDonBeyer) (@RepDonBeyer) (@RepDonBeyer) 7 November 2021 On Sunday, Beyer shared a video showing Northam and Youngkin joking around about the imminent power transition in Virginia, in contrast to Trump’s inability to accept loss.

“I can’t think of a better way to describe our recent meal. It’s really humbling to be welcomed into this home with such grace “While standing next to Northam in the video, Youngkin stated. “I just wanted to convey my gratitude for the extremely helpful manner in which you’ve indicated your willingness to assist us. It’s crucial. We have a lot of work ahead of us…and I appreciate your willingness to assist us as we move forward with Virginia’s future.” On Tuesday, Youngkin defeated Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe, capping a week of difficult races for the Democrats. Republicans also won state legislative districts in New Jersey that had previously been held by Democrats, despite the fact that incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy was still in office. This is a condensed version of the information.