In a devastating defeat for Johnson, the Lib Dems win a by-election in North Shropshire.

The Liberal Democrats have won a by-election in North Shropshire, overturning a large Tory majority in a stunning victory that will put even more pressure on Boris Johnson.

Helen Morgan, a Lib Dem, earned a shocking 5,925 votes in the poll precipitated by Owen Paterson’s retirement, taking an ultra-safe constituency from the Conservatives.

In the 2019 general election, when the Prime Minister won a landslide, the former minister had a near-23,000 majority, but support has dwindled as the Conservatives confront several claims.

Not only was the vote sparked by the sleaze controversy involving Mr Paterson, but it also occurred after charges of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street had been leveled at the Prime Minister.

And the defeat will bring to a close a tumultuous week that included a significant revolt by Conservative backbenchers on Tuesday over Mr Johnson’s new coronavirus limitations, which came as the Omicron variant soared.

Ms Morgan received 17,957 votes over Tory candidate Neil Shastri-12,032 Hurst’s votes.

“The people of North Shropshire have spoken for the British people tonight.” “‘Boris Johnson, the party is over,’ they stated loudly and clearly,” Ms Morgan said in her victory speech.

“Your government will be held accountable for its lies and bravado. It will be examined, questioned, and challenged, and it can and will be defeated.” North Shropshire had elected a Conservative MP in every election since 1983, the constituency’s first in its current incarnation.

Since the Conservative Party’s establishment in 1830, the Brexit-supporting area has been true blue, voting only twice for a different color.

“This victory is a watershed moment in our politics,” said Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, “and offers hope to people across the country that a brighter future is achievable.”

“Millions of people are fed up with Boris Johnson’s inability to lead during the pandemic, and the voters of North Shropshire spoke for them all last night.”

“Lifelong Conservatives have turned to the Liberal Democrats in droves from Buckinghamshire to Shropshire, sending a clear message to the Prime Minister that the party is over.”

Mr Paterson served the constituency for 24 years before resigning in the wake of the Prime Minister’s disastrous attempt. “The summary has come to an end.”