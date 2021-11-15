In a defamation lawsuit ruling, Alex Jones was ordered to compensate the Sandy Hook families.

In a defamation lawsuit filed by the relatives of the eight persons slain in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, right-wing radio personality and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was held responsible on Monday.

Jones and his firms were declared liable for damages by default by Connecticut Superior Court Barbara Bellis because they refused to turn over documentation demanded by the courts, including financial records.

Jones, the owner of the far-right website InfoWars, has spread rumors that actors were involved in the shooting that murdered 20 first-graders and six educators.

“Mr. Jones is a very nice guy.”