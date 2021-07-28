In a dedication ceremony for a new memorial, Prince Charles will pay tribute to slain police officers.

The Prince of Wales will attend the dedication ceremony for the new UK Police Memorial, which honors all deceased officers and personnel, which will take place today.

After unveiling a plaque dedicating the monument in Staffordshire, Charles, Duke of Cornwall, will lay the first wreath at the memorial remembering the heroism and sacrifice of all those who have served in the police force.

The UK Police Memorial in the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas honors all officers who have died in the line of duty since the Bow Street Runners were founded in 1749.

Since then, about 5,000 police officers and staff members have perished in the line of duty, 1,500 of them as a result of acts of violence.

Up to 400 visitors from throughout the policing family, including chief officers, bereaved relatives, and policing charities, as well as UK Government and devolved administration representatives, will attend the dedication event.

The event will begin with a flyover by the National Police Air Service, followed by performances by mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins and the British Police Symphony Orchestra, as well as a minute of silence to honor those who have died.

Walter Jack created the new open-air memorial, which comprises two low screens with the names of 2,000 police officers and personnel, as well as reflection areas.

“The 12-metre tall brass memorial, with its leaf-shaped apertures representing courage, sacrifice, and lives lost, is set within a beautifully landscaped area, and has been designed for ceremony, tribute, and personal acts of reflection,” said Sir Hugh Orde, former chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and chairman of the Police Arboretum Memorial Trust.

“As a nation, we owe an enormous debt of gratitude to all those who have given their lives to keep us secure and protect us from harm.

“With this memorial, the memories of those officers and workers who have died will go on forever.”