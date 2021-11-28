In a deadly hospice flat fire, a man perishes.

A guy was discovered dead after a tragic fire broke out in a hospice flat.

On Sunday, November 28, at 10.23 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to Woodlands Hospice on the Aintree University Hospital campus.

Firefighters swiftly extinguished the fire, but when entering the property, they discovered a man’s dead.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene of a fire in a flat on Longmoor Lane in Aintree.

At 10.28 a.m., crews arrived on location to find a resident suffering from smoke inhalation outside the building.

Firefighters entered the unit wearing breathing apparatus and searched for residents after receiving reports that someone was still inside.

The fire was quickly put out, however firemen discovered the death of a man inside the flat, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

Merseyside Police notified the deceased’s relatives, who are being assisted by a family liaison officer.

North West Ambulance arrived on the scene to treat three hospice employees for light smoke inhalation before transporting one of them to the hospital for precautionary examinations.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service and Merseyside Police are conducting a joint investigation.

