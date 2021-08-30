In a deadly Bronx shootout, a father takes a gun from his dying son’s hands and fires at officers.

A police battle in the Bronx turned deadly Sunday when a dad took a gun from his dying son’s hand and fired at officers.

Raphael Rosado, 44, and his son, Mike Rosado, 24, got into an argument with a group of people on Valentine Ave. near 180th St. in Tremont around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The father-son combo and the opposing party were observed shouting and throwing bottles at each other when the son pulled out a revolver and shot a person, according to CCTV footage.

The gun-wielding younger Rosado was discovered by two off-duty cops who ordered him to drop his weapon after identifying themselves, according to the NY Daily News. Regardless of what they said, the youth turned the rifle on them and started shooting. Officials stated that no one was stranded.

Off-duty cops retaliated, fatally stabbing Rosado in the chest. When cops from a neighbouring precinct heard the gunshots, they rushed to the scene. The officers assisted the 24-year-old after the incident.

During a police conference, NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said, “The 44-year-old male then picked up the injured suspect’s gun and fired bullets at the officers.” The senior Rosado was not hit by the police retaliation.

According to the Daily News, the father then left the area and returned after walking around a block in the hopes that authorities would not recognize him.

He transferred the gun to a woman standing nearby at one point before being apprehended by authorities.

The son was taken to the hospital and proclaimed deceased.

Rosado’s intended target, the woman with the gun, escaped the scene shortly after. The police are still on the lookout for them.

Raphael Rosado’s pal told the publication, “I wouldn’t say he was a horrible (guy), but he got himself into a lot of difficulty.” “It sounds like a parent shielding his son… It’s unfortunate, but it happened.”

The father had been arrested 60 times for drug use, violence, and firearm possession, among other offenses. He was a known troublemaker, according to residents, although he had never been violent before. The son, too, has been arrested on multiple occasions for minor infractions.