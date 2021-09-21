In a daring water rescue, two swimmers were seen clutching onto a ladder.

In a daring sea rescue, an RNLI crew discovered two swimmers clinging to a ladder for their lives.

After receiving reports of three swimmers in distress, the New Brighton RNLI was dispatched to Fort Perch Rock groyne.

An RNLI boat was launched from one of the beach’s slipways and rushed to the location where the swimmers were last seen.

After arriving in the location, the team only saw two ladies, Donna and Alison, and radioed back to confirm the number of persons in danger.

Fortunately, Mike, the third member of the swimming group, had swum to safety and was the one who called for assistance.

The incident occurred at midday in mid-October 2020, and was broadcast on BBC2’s Saving Lives at Sea at 8pm on Tuesday, September 21.

“I felt a little guilty because I suggested we swim out to the groyne,” Mike explained.

“We arrived there without a hitch, but once we started swimming back towards the lighthouse, the currents were all over the place, coming from all directions.

“So I said, let’s turn around and go the other way.”

When Mike returned to shore, he attracted the attention of a paddleboarder he knew, who dialed 999.

The RNLI arrived on the scene ten minutes later, when two women who appeared to be “scared exhausted and desperate” were grabbing onto a ladder on the groyne.

Due to the high currents, the RNLI team utilized a throw line to offer the women the best chance of not flying past the boat.

Both women were hauled onto the boat and carried back to the New Brighton Lifeboat Station, where their temperatures were taken and a cup of tea was served for them.

While stuck at the groyne, Alison expressed concern that she would never see her children or partner again.

“I simply want to give them all a big hug and say thank you,” she added of the lifeboat crew. Thank you so much for all you do.

“You saved my life that day, and you saved the life of one of my buddies that day. And because of the fantastic work they do, we’re still here to tell the story.”

