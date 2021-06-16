In a damning report investigating the death of Daniel Morgan, the Metropolitan Police Service is accused of ‘institutional corruption.’

The Metropolitan Police Service is accused of “institutional corruption” in a damning investigation on the killing of Daniel Morgan.

According to an independent panel’s assessment, the force’s initial purpose was to “defend itself” for failing to recognize its many flaws since Mr Morgan’s murder, said the panel’s chairman, Baroness Nuala O’Loan.

Mr Morgan was slain with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10, 1987.

Despite five police enquiries and an inquest, no one has been charged with the murder of the father-of-two, despite the Metropolitan Police admitting that the original murder investigation was hampered by corruption.

According to the report, the Met owes an apology to Mr Morgan’s family and the public for failing to address systemic and individual officer flaws.

Mr Morgan’s family said in a statement released through their lawyer, “We welcome the recognition that we – and the public at large – have been failed over the decades by a culture of corruption and cover-up in the Metropolitan Police, an institutionalised corruption that has permeated successive regimes in the Metropolitan Police and beyond to this day.”