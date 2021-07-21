In a crucial Wirral by-election, candidates make their final appeal.

Tomorrow, a new Wirral councillor will be chosen in a vote that will have a significant impact on the local government.

In Liscard, a by-election is being held after Labour’s Sarah Spoor announced her resignation last month, citing a struggle to manage her council responsibilities with her job and family life.

Ms Spoor’s resignation is significant since it reduces Labour’s majority to only 29 of Wirral’s 66 councillors, significantly less than the majority it held until 2019.

If Labour loses the seat tomorrow night, it will weaken the party’s influence on the council and make it easier for opposition parties to derail its goals.

Following a tumultuous night in the local elections in May. Despite capturing Rock Ferry, Labour lost three seats to the Green Party in the east of the borough.

Labour also lost to the Conservatives in the Pensby and Thingwall marginal ward, meaning the party will be fighting to keep a seat it has won at every election since 2012.

In the local elections in May, Labour’s candidate received 57 percent of the vote, significantly ahead of the Conservatives (26%), the Green Party (8%), the Liberal Democrats (7%), and Reform UK (2%).

Given these numbers, Labour may be anticipated to have a comfortable night, but by-elections are notoriously unpredictable, and the party has recently lost seats it controlled by large margins, including Bebington to the Green Party in May.

Here’s what each candidate had to say about the campaign as the poll approached.

Jane Owens, the Tory candidate for Liscard, spoke about plans to increase car parking fees across the Wirral.

“Residents and small businesses want to see our town recover not just from the pandemic’s consequences, but also from the Town Hall’s decades of neglect,” Ms Owens added. Increased parking fees will jeopardize the recovery.

"Rather than encouraging people to purchase locally, respondents tell me that rising parking fees will encourage them to shop at out-of-town supermarkets. That's not good for the environment, the local economy, or the people's livelihoods."