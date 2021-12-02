In a crowded town center, a woman was sexually attacked on the street.

On a crowded town center street, a woman was sexually attacked.

Following the assault on Parr Street in St Helens, Merseyside Police have released CCTV photos of a man who may have information.

On August 13th, about 7 a.m., an assault occurred on a busy town centre street near St Helens Central Railway Station.

The ’embarrassing’ Christmas decorations have left the town ‘ashamed.’

“We believe the individual shown may have significant information to assist our investigations, so if you know him, please come forward,” Detective Inspector Laura Parr said.

“Please let us know if you recognize him or if these photographs remind you of any strange behavior you may have witnessed.”

“While it has been several months since the occurrence, any information you have could be critical to our investigations.”

“We’re determined to discover the individual guilty and bring them to justice because this will have been an extremely painful incident for the victim.”

Any information may be sent to @MerPolCC, the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000564514.

Anyone with information about a sexual offence allegation should call 101, where they will be contacted by specialist trained officers, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Victims can also get help through the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, which can be reached at 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063, or Rape and Sexual Assault Merseyside (RASA), which can be reached at 0151 558 1801.