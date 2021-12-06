In a crash that shut down M62, a cyclist was’seriously hurt.’

In a multi-vehicle incident that caused considerable delays on the M62, a cyclist received “severe injuries.”

The road between junctions nine and eight in the Liverpool direction was closed for several hours on Saturday morning (December 4).

At 6.36 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the section of highway following reports of an accident involving a cyclist, a Mercedes Sprinter van, a Nissan Qashqai, and an HGV.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital by ambulance after suffering “serious injuries,” according to police. Later, his condition was described as “non-life threatening.” The road was closed between junctions 9 and 8, causing major traffic delays in the vicinity. On the slip road from the M6 to the M62, long lines formed.

At Warrington Central, police diverted traffic off the M62.

At roughly 1.10 p.m., the portion of highway was reopened.

“Anyone with information is requested to contact Cheshire Police on 101 and quote IML 1147879, or submit a report online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.”