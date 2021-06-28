In a crash, a driver is suspected of killing a scrambler bike rider.

In a crash, a motorist denied murdering a 22-year-old scrambler bike rider.

Oliver Christian is accused of killing Patrick Conway by negligent driving “without necessary care and attention” while driving a Vauxhall Astra in Stockbridge Village.

The 29-year-old was dressed in trousers and a black hooded top when he appeared before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He is accused of being the one who caused the crash on Waterpark Drive on April 20 of last year.

Mr. Conway died two days after the accident, on April 22.

Christian, of Huyton’s Kerrington Road, called today to confirm his identity, date of birth, and residence, as well as to enter his plea.

Mr Conway’s parents were present for Christian’s first court appearance, and he denied killing him.

“I have lost my kid, my world is breaking apart,” Lisa Conway said in an emotional eulogy following her son’s death.

“You can see by the nature of this offence it is plainly not fit for this jurisdiction,” prosecutor Lionel Cope said in court today.

“I request that it be forwarded to the Crown Court.”

Christian’s lawyer, Marcela Salter, agreed that the case should be heard in a crown court.

Christian was released on bail pending his July 26 appearance at Liverpool Crown Court.

Following Mr Conway’s death, bereaved friends created an Instagram account in his honor, where they exchanged memories and photos.

Many others sent their sympathies to his family on Facebook, with one woman commenting, “God bless him and his family.”

“It’s very sad,” another woman said. God bless you and your family.”