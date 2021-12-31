In a crackdown on drugs and cash, two men were apprehended.

Police are targeting taxi and private hire drivers as part of a new operation.

Plain-clothed cops will be driving their licensed vehicles over Sefton as part of a new operation.

The goal of Operation Aftermath is to educate drivers and “disrupt criminality” throughout the taxi and road networks.

Officers will conduct vehicle inspections and educate drivers on how to recognize indicators of criminality and exploitation.

They’re also aiming to crack down on taxi drivers who move drugs and criminals throughout the neighborhood.

Police were called to South Sefton yesterday to deal with a number of licensed vehicles. Two individuals were apprehended for two distinct offenses by the cops involved.

After cannabis and a considerable sum of cash were discovered, a 23-year-old man from Formby was detained on suspicion of drug delivery.

A 35-year-old Bootle man was also detained on suspicion of narcotics possession.

Four taxi fault warnings were also issued in the region, with educational booklets and stickers placed in cabs to educate customers while they were in the vehicles.

“Operation Pelican police have today begun Operation Aftermath, which attempts to educate taxi drivers and prevent criminality taking place across the area utilizing cabs and the road network,” the Sefton Police Facebook page said yesterday.

“Officers in plain clothes and uniform will be deployed across Sefton to conduct checks on licensed vehicles and educate drivers on how to recognise indicators of exploitation and criminality as part of Operation Aftermath.”

“Officers will also crack down on those who use legal vehicles to carry criminals and drugs, and they will be disrupted.”

After cannabis and a considerable quantity of cash were seized, a 23-year-old man from Formby was detained for drug supply, and a 35-year-old man from Bootle was arrested for drug drive.

“Today’s activities also included the issuance of taxi defect warnings to four taxis in order to maintain high licensed vehicle standards, as well as instructive pamphlets and.

