In a council crackdown, dog owners who do not carry poo bags risk being punished.

In an effort to combat canine filth, one English municipality is considering fining dog owners £75 if they do not carry poo bags.

North Somerset Council has implemented additional measures to address the problem, including on-the-spot fines for dog walkers who are unable to demonstrate that they have the financial resources to clean up after their pets.

The council has partnered with the commercial company Local Authority Support, whose crews will patrol the neighborhood in the hopes of arresting criminals.

Residents are also encouraged to download the Pooper Snooper app to report any canine mess sightings in the neighborhood.

Officers will stop dog walkers in the region to question if they have the resources to clean up their dog’s mess, according to the council.

If the person cannot show the officer that they have a method of picking up dog waste, they will be fined £75 and handed a bag to use for the rest of their walk.

According to the council’s website, a recent study revealed that 90 percent of residents wanted to see more done about dog fouling.

After a poll revealed that just 40% of respondents thought their neighborhood was clean, fines will be given out to anyone found not tidying up after their dog, disposing of bagged dog excrement incorrectly, or littering in general.

Owners who walk their dogs on banned territory or let them off the leash in areas where they shouldn’t be risk being fined.

Dogs are not permitted in certain sections of North Somerset, such as children’s play areas and certain beaches, as well as other areas where they must be kept on a leash at all times.

“Unfortunately, dog crap continues to pollute our cities, villages, and open spaces due to a minority of dog owners who do not clean up after their pets,” Councillor Mike Solomon noted.

“We believe that by taking this approach, individuals will be less likely to commit crimes in the first place, and North Somerset will become a cleaner, greener environment to visit, live, and work,” he said of the new measures.