In a controversial education study, a Liverpool MP disputes charges of “white privilege.”

A Liverpool MP has dismissed a report alleging that schools are breaking the law by using “divisive” terminology such as “white privilege.”

Kim Johnson, who represents Liverpool Riverside in Parliament, is a member of the Education Select Committee, but she has rejected one of the committee’s reports and accuses Conservatives of seeking to start a culture war.

The contentious research claims that the English education system has failed white working-class students for many years.

Schools may be breaking the law by propagating “divisive” rhetoric like “white privilege,” according to the Commons Education Select Committee.

However, Ms Johnson, a member of the committee, told the Guardian that she disowned the report and had offered her own alternative version, which was rejected by the body’s Tory majority.

“I’m not happy with a lot of the facts in it,” she stated.

“I don’t agree with the entire section on white privilege. The data used in the investigation was cherry-picked. I believe they were attempting to incite a cultural conflict.”

It follows strong criticism of Boris Johnson’s Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities for disregarding structural racism and white privilege.

According to the Committee’s findings, “muddled” policy thinking has failed underprivileged white students, and the Department for Education (DfE) has failed to identify the problem’s scope.

The committee’s chairman, Tory MP Robert Halfon, said: “We also need to get away from using controversial terms like white privilege to address racial disparities that put one group against another. When it comes to schooling, disadvantaged white children do not feel privileged.

“Privilege is the very opposite to what disadvantaged white children enjoy or benefit from in an education system which is now leaving far too many behind.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We’re not quite sure why the committee has chosen to enter the debate about the widely discredited report from the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, and the term ‘white privilege’.

“This does not seem helpful and is likely to divert attention from the rest of the report.

"Schools.