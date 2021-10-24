In a Conspiracy Convention speech, a QAnon influencer claims to be the “Digital Rosa Parks.”

During a convention sponsored by conspiracy theorists in Nevada, major QAnon influencer Ron Watkins compared himself to civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Watkins presented his address at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down in Las Vegas on Saturday. He has been accused of being behind the QAnon conspiracy.

Watkins took aim at the cancel culture and efforts by large tech corporations like Facebook to erase QAnon and other conspiracy theory accounts throughout his lecture.

Watkins also compared himself to Rosa Parks, the civil rights activist best known for refusing to give up her seat on a racially divided bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955.

“We are now living through a modern digital civil rights movement, and you could call myself the new Rosa Parks,” Watkins stated to the gathering, before being stopped by cheers.

“Over the last few years, I’ve been out there [online], getting canceled left and right. I’ve been fighting on the front lines so that you can have a voice.

"And you might wonder, 'Why is Ron the new Rosa Parks of the digital world?' So, I'd like to board the bus. I'd like to board the Twitter train. I'd want to board the Google bus. I'd like to board the Facebook train. I'd want to take the Chase Bank bus. "We've all been ejected from the bus."

One of the more bizarre claims made by the QAnon conspiracy is that a global cabal of politicians and celebrities is running a child sex trafficking ring, which will be exposed by former President Trump before they are captured and executed.

The weekend event was organized by John Sabal, also known as QAnon John on Telegram, who has promoted the conspiracy theory both online and offline.