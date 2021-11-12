In a collision with three other vehicles, a police car was damaged.

After colliding with three other automobiles on a busy road, a police car was heavily damaged.

At around 6.14pm on Friday, November 12, a Merseyside Police car was involved in a crash on Liscard Road, Wallasey, driving towards Seacombe.

Four cars were involved in the collision, which resulted in the road being closed and traffic being unable to pass.

Everything tastes like sewage and rotting eggs, so the young youngster is unable to eat.

The police car was left with no front bumper and damage to the driver’s side wheel arch, according to photos.

The crash is thought to have caused no injuries.

After rescue vehicles removed the cars from the road, the route was reopened at 8 p.m.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.