In a collision, a motorcycle rider sustains significant injuries.

At 8.58 p.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the Town Lane Kew roundabout in Southport following reports of a collision involving a Kia and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorbike’s rider, a 59-year-old man, was carried to the hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Merseyside Police stated today that the driver of the Kia pulled over to the side of the road and is supporting officers with their investigations.

