In a cocktail, I tried Bacardi’s Coconut Rum, and it’s an acquired taste.

Pina Coladas are a creamy, fruity beverage that is commonly served chilled, which most of us have sampled at some point.

It’s typically a bar drink, but Bacardi has recently made it a whole lot easier to create at home.

With pineapple juice, a squeeze of lime, and a passion flavor popsicle, I tasted their newest rum (a limited edition coconut flavor).

The drink was slushy after mixing in my magic bullet, albeit it was a touch thin owing to a lack of settings – if you have a different blender, I’m sure you could make it thicker.

If you’re looking for a thickening agent, frozen fruit will almost certainly do the trick.

I was blown away by how intense the coconut flavor was when I drank it straight from the blender.

The rum truly lives up to its name, and I believe coconut enthusiasts will be ecstatic with it.

I felt like I was sipping a cocktail at a bar, with the exception of a paper straw.

If you’re having friends around, this is an excellent complement to a bar for making cocktails.

The rum’s 32 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) packs a punch, so drink sensibly if you indulge.

I found the flavor to be pretty intense and difficult to get used to, but I have a similar reaction to coconut-flavored beverages.

While the drink is still available, I think it would make a terrific present for coconut lovers and Koko Kanu aficionados.

For £35 you can receive a kit with all the ingredients to manufacture your own poptails, or you can order a bottle of the rum.