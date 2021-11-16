In a clip seen 1.4 million times, a man gets his girlfriend’s name tattooed and then gets ghosted.

After posting her devious—and permanent—plan to retaliate against a boyfriend who had wronged her, a TikToker has gone viral. The video, which can be found here, has been viewed 1.4 million times and gotten over 166,000 likes since it was first uploaded early last week.

Many people believe that getting inked with a partner’s name is never a smart decision, no matter how much you love them (or tattoos). In fact, according to a 2015 Harris Poll poll of 2,225 people, one of the most common tattoo regrets was “getting] someone’s name that I’m no longer with.” Other common reasons for regrettable tattoos include obtaining tattoos when one is too young, getting tattoos that no longer correspond to one’s hobbies, and receiving work that was badly completed. Overall, they discovered that 23% of tattooed people regretted their decision for one reason or another.

According to the contents of her video, TikToker @lanalovelace7’s partner will most certainly fall into the 23 percent.

In the video’s on-screen annotations, @lanalovelace7, who appears to go by Lana, stated, “When your POS ex wants [you]back so [you]tell him to get [your]name tatted on him but plan on ghosting him right afterwards.”

She then cuts to a man getting a tattoo on his right forearm, likely the oblivious ex-boyfriend.

Lana doesn’t exhibit the finished tattoo, and she doesn’t respond to a question about their relationship status. Viewers, on the other hand, couldn’t get enough of Lana’s devious scheme.

@elizadkent tweeted, “This is our QUEEN [and]we love her.”

@kkkkeeellllssseeeyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy “I’d better not notice a single snide remark.” Others called the plan “evil” and a “power play.” However, not everyone was in favor of the vengeance act. @xomarie24 wrote, “That’s just unacceptable no matter what the circumstance is.”

@therealcapitalist commented, “You need help if you think this is appropriate.”

@notyouraveragetiktok2010 wrote, “I would literally sue you.”

Regardless, Lana appears to be far from alone: many other TikTokers have pulled off similar acts, according to the comments section. “I did it myself.” “In a way,” @haileymdebo wrote. “I had him get my initials and then phone the cops because he had warrants,” she said. In jail, I wanted him to gaze at the tattoo.” @hurtymcgurty630 echoed: “Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha His ring finger was initialed.” @joffreelynnbinks commented, “That’s Sagittarius energy.” “I know this because I was able to persuade my. This is a condensed version of the information.