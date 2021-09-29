In a clinic, a man receives an anti-rabies shot instead of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the nurse is suspended.

A 45-year-old guy was unintentionally given the anti-rabies vaccine while receiving the COVID-19 immunization at a small clinic in India (ARV).

According to The Times Of India, Rajkumar Yadav, a Thane resident, went to a health center Monday to see whether he could obtain the COVID-19 vaccine because he had recently undergone surgery on his lower back.

The center’s medical officer handed him case papers for the Covishield vaccine and told him to join the queue. However, he is said to have gotten into a line for the ARV.

“When it was his turn for the shot, the responsible nurse failed to check his case records or advise him of the vaccine dose given. Sandeep Malvi, a senior government employee, told Hindustan Times that she felt he was there for ARV and stabbed him with it.

Malvi stated that it was the nurse’s and medical officer’s responsibility to educate the patient about the vaccine being delivered and to examine the case files before administering any doses.

Yadav claims he was stabbed in both arms, prompting him to become suspicious. He then inquired as to why he had received two shots, to which the nurse replied that it was an ARV immunization.

Yadav, who was terrified, immediately reported the problem to the authorities. “She didn’t ask for any papers or inquire as to why I was there. News 18 cited Yadav as saying, “I was astonished to hear that they gave me the anti-rabies vaccine.” “Right now, my arm is weak and painful.”

According to reports, the health clinic is located in a slum where the majority of the residents are illiterate. The medical team, according to Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, had the responsibility of guiding the beneficiaries.

“We agree that the person was in the wrong line, but the personnel should inform each and every person before the jab what vaccine is being administered,” Mhaske told Hindustan Times.

Following the investigation, the nurse and the medical officer were suspended. Yadav’s health is being examined and his status is said to be stable.