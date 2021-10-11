In a climate change interview, Prince Charles reveals a wood dedicated to Prince George.

Prince Charles carried television cameras into a wood that he dedicated to his grandson, Prince George, the future king.

In an interview with the BBC discussing climate change, the next-in-line to the throne disclosed that he owns an Aston Martin automobile that runs on surplus English wine and whey from cheese manufacturing.

He said he understood why young people, such as Greta Thunberg, are irritated by those in power’s inaction, but demonstrators who block highways are not “useful.”

The interview took place in Prince George’s Wood, an arboretum in the grounds of Balmoral, Scotland, that he dedicated to his grandson and third in line to the throne.

“This was a very empty field that the farm didn’t need anymore,” the prince explained.

“The best part was that I was able to plant it the same year that my eldest grandson, George, was born.”

“As a result, I decided to call it Prince George’s Wood.” It’s more of an autumnal color scheme with a hint of spring. Autumn, on the other hand, is the most magical season up here.” Prince George, the first child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, was born in July 2013 and is the heir to the throne.

In September, the chief executive of William’s Royal Foundation charity claimed that William is focusing his efforts on climate change so that he can face his children in the eyes and say he did his part.

“No one would listen, and they saw their future as completely ruined.”

Prince Charles explains his sympathies for climate campaigners, his annoyance at world governments’ false rhetoric, and his cheese-powered sports car before of the COP26 climate meeting.

— (@BBCNews) BBC News (UK) 11th of October, 2021 Prince Charles says he met Thunberg in January 2020 at the Davos World Economic Forum and sympathized with her campaign.

“All these young people feel like nothing ever happens,” the prince told the BBC. “Of course, they’re going to get frustrated.”

"I completely understand since no one would listen, and they see their future shattered."

The prince was asked about the campaign group Extinction Rebellion, which has been accused of disrupting the lives of regular people by blocking highways and demanding for stronger government action on climate change.

