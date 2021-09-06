In a city center street row, a teen “pulls the knife.”

During a dispute in Liverpool city centre, a kid allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab a man.

On Saturday, September 4, police were summoned to Fleet Street after threats were allegedly made.

Officers discovered a suspect and recovered a knife found on him after scouring the city center with the help of door personnel.

On suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon, a 19-year-old Huyton man was arrested.

He was detained and arrested on accusations of committing criminal damage to a police vehicle after the door was kicked in.

While the inquiry into the incident continues, the man was interviewed and released under investigation.

“Since the easing of lockdown and the re-opening of our licensed businesses, we have created a heightened presence in Liverpool city centre to keep people safe,” Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said.

“This event demonstrates very clearly that our officers can and do put themselves in harm’s way to keep others safe, bring offenders to justice, and remove deadly weapons from the streets by working with those premises and their security employees.

“We simply will not stand by while people carry blades and endanger their own and others’ safety.

“I would like to thank the door staff who alerted police so that swift action could be taken to remove this knife from our streets. Fortunately, the arrest was made and the knife recovered before it could cause any physical harm, and I would like to thank the door staff who alerted police so that swift action could be taken to remove this knife from our streets.

“Our officers will continue to work relentlessly with businesses and the public, as well as police busy areas of Merseyside at critical times, to ensure that people can enjoy themselves without fear of violence,” says the statement.

“Anyone with information regarding knife crime should contact us,” she said. We will act if you provide us with information.”

If you have any information regarding knife crime, you can contact Merseyside Police via Twitter @MerPolCC, Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, or by calling 101.