In a city center pub, a stranger grabbed a woman by the hair and gave her a ‘wet kiss.’

In an assault at a Liverpool bar, a stranger grabbed a young woman by the hair before giving her a “very wet kiss.”

Despite approaching his victim from behind and witnesses reporting that the two had scarcely spoken, Adam Lawrence told police he had been flirting with her and that the kiss was consensual.

After the assault in Einstein Bier Haus in Concert Square on July 12 last year, the 25-year-old went free from Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today.

The young woman claimed that the attack had left her so shaken that she would wipe her mouth whenever her boyfriend kissed her.

While out for a walk, an elderly woman was hit by an automobile and killed.

Lawrence, a bricklayer from south London, was in Liverpool for a friend’s birthday when he approached the young woman, her boyfriend, and a friend at a table near the bar’s entrance, according to the court.

He then talked briefly to the gathering before spending some time with the victim’s buddy.

The victim then saw him move away, but felt a pulling motion at her hair before Lawrence gave her a “very wet kiss,” according to prosecutors.

Lawrence and the victim’s boyfriend got into a fight, and the group was evicted from the bar before alerting the door staff, and via them, the cops, what had happened.

The victim was not present in court today, but she stated in a statement that the incident had traumatized her and prompted her to avoid going out on evenings out.

“I stopped coming into the city center with my pals and have lost several close friendships,” she stated.

“When I do go out, I cover any exposed areas of my body.”

“I developed a mild case of Queunliskanphobia, or a fear of saliva, as a result of it.” When my boyfriend kissed me on the lips, I would wipe my mouth.” Lawrence, who was not represented in court today, stated that he still believed it was a consensual kiss at the time and denied grabbing her hair.

“Obviously, in retrospect, I understand how I should have approached it differently and,” he remarked.

“The summary comes to an end.”