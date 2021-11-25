In a city center fight for life, a girl is stabbed ‘following a row with a bunch of boys.’

After being stabbed in Liverpool’s city center, a young woman is battling for her life tonight.

After the girl was stabbed at around 8.39 p.m., police roped off a substantial portion of Church Street and the surrounding area.

The victim is thought to have been with pals on Church Alley, close to the busy commercial area, when a “verbal argument” with a group of lads broke out, according to police. The boys are suspected of assaulting the girl and fleeing the scene.

Near city flats, there is a large police presence.

Her family is with her at the hospital, according to police, who described her condition as critical in a statement. The age of the girl was not stated in the initial announcement.

Church Street and Church Alley were cordoned off, and numerous nearby streets were also closed. According to reports, the cordon was extended to Hanover Street.

As investigations proceeded this evening, many police cars remained on the scene.

Anyone who observed the incident or has information that could aid police investigations is requested to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook,’ or call 0800 555 111 with reference 0899 of November 25.